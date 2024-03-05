Grimsby keep AFC Wimbledon at bay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grimsby keep AFC Wimbledon at bay

By Press Association
Johnnie Jackson’s side had to settle for a point (Nick Potts/PA)
AFC Wimbledon’s League Two play-off push suffered a setback as they drew 0-0 with relegation-threatened Grimsby at Plough Lane.

Johnnie Jackson’s side missed the chance to capitalise on Saturday’s memorable triumph over MK Dons and record back-to-back league wins for the first time since November.

Wimbledon sit 10th in the table, three points off the play-off spots, while Grimsby are seven clear of the bottom two.

The game’s first chance fell to Harvey Rodgers, but he headed wide despite Jamie Andrews’ enticing set-piece delivery.

Jack Currie responded for the hosts, forcing a good save from Harvey Cartwright after a sublime long-range shot with the outside of his boot.

In a frantic end to the first half, Cartwright produced another excellent stop to prevent a Jake Reeves thunderbolt from finding the top corner.

Then, just three minutes later, Donovan Wilson rattled Wimbledon’s crossbar with a crisp strike from inside the box.

Armani Little became the third Wimbledon player to try his luck from distance after half-time, but his attempt went behind for a goal kick.

Ronan Curtis latched onto a long ball in the 75th minute, but he failed to bring it under his control and repeat his match-winning heroics from Saturday’s moral-boosting win.

The hosts pushed for a winner in the closing stages, but Grimsby held on.