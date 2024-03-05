Ten-man Altrincham end four-game losing run with win against Dorking

Ten-man Altrincham ended their four-game losing run with a 2-1 victory against strugglers Dorking in the National League.

Alty took an early lead just five minutes into the game when Regan Linney fired home, and Matthew Kosylo doubled their advantage six minutes later with a close-range finish.

Goalscorer Linney was sent off two minutes into first-half stoppage time and Dorking pulled one back on the hour-mark when Tom Blair smashed the ball into the top corner from the penalty spot.

Alty held on to seal victory, meaning they sit two points outside the play-off places, while Dorking drop into the relegation zone.