Tyson Fury not concerned about eye cut ahead of Oleksandr Usyk fight

By Press Association
Tyson Fury was set to fight Oleksandr Usyk on February 17 before he sustained a “freak cut” above his right eye in sparring (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Tyson Fury was set to fight Oleksandr Usyk on February 17 before he sustained a “freak cut” above his right eye in sparring (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Tyson Fury has no concerns about his recent cut jeopardising the rearranged undisputed world heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk, but would be willing to fight with “blood everywhere” on May 18.

A proposed date of February 17 in Saudi Arabia had to be shelved after the British boxer suffered a “freak cut” above his right eye in sparring.

It forced the eagerly-anticipated contest to be postponed 15 days before all the heavyweight belts were set to be on the line, but Fury has dispelled fears of a repeat with an appearance in Riyadh ahead of Anthony Joshua fighting Francis Ngannou, who lost a split decision to Fury in October.

“It is healing good. I am not concerned. I never was concerned about the cut,” Fury told DAZN.

“From cut date to fight date was 15 weeks. A cut heals in about eight or nine weeks so I had plenty of time and if the cut opens in the fight, so f*** it!

“If it opens in the fight, there will be blood everywhere and so what? Don’t stop the fight. Let it continue because it’s an undisputed heavyweight championship fight. When I start camp at the end of March, I’ll be ready for sparring.”

A new date of May 18 was quickly rearranged to ensure the first undisputed world heavyweight bout of the century would still take place in 2024.

Fury hit back at his critics and insisted he would beat Usyk, who holds the WBA, IBF and WBO belts, before facing the winner of Joshua versus Ngannou.

“There are so many belts on the line and nothing competes with that,” WBC champion Fury said.

“This is the fight of the ages, nothing can compare with this. Not a show fight, not a crossover fight, not YouTube boxing, nothing. This is two undefeated world heavyweight championships colliding for all the belts and it hasn’t been done since whenever.

“Both guys fighting have beat everybody else so this is it. Whoever wins this fight is the best of this era regardless of what anyone’s opinion is or what anyone wants to say. Whoever wins out of me and Usyk is the best of this era.”

On Ngannou’s prospects against Joshua, Fury admitted: “I didn’t have a good night (in October). I had a lot of problems, but I am not here to make excuses.

“I can’t really gauge how good or bad he was because of how poor I was. Watching the fight, that’s what I am here for. The winner of these two will get a shot at a world title from me after I’ve beat Usyk twice this year.

“If Francis wins, it sets up a massive rematch for me and Francis, but if AJ wins, it sets up a big British fight for me and him.

“For me, I have got no money on either side of them so whoever wins it is a bonus because it’s a massive fight either way providing I get through Usyk twice.”