Barbie stars Robbie and Gosling in top 10 on list of highest paid actors in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Barbie stars Robbie and Gosling in top 10 on list of highest paid actors in 2023

By Press Association
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie were among the highest paid actors of 2023, according to Forbes (Ian West/PA)
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie were among the highest paid actors of 2023, according to Forbes (Ian West/PA)

Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were among the highest paid actors in 2023, according to Forbes’ annual list.

Greta Gerwig’s comedy about the Mattel doll contributed more than £80 million to the UK economy, according to production company Warner Bros, and US business magazine Forbes said it grossed 1.4 billion dollars (£1.1 billion) worldwide.

Australian actress Robbie, 33, is the youngest actor on the list by a decade and the second highest earner, achieving 59 million dollars (£46.3 million) for the year.

She starred as Barbie and was a producer on the summer blockbuster which was created by her production company LuckyChap, which was also behind hit dark thriller Saltburn.

Canadian actor Gosling, 43, who starred opposite Robbie playing Ken, was placed joined fourth on the list alongside Matt Damon, with both earning 43 million dollars (£33.7 million).

Barbie European premiere and photocall – London
Margot Robbie was the second highest paid actor (Ian West/PA)

Adam Sandler came out as the top earner as he managed to rake in 73 million dollars (£57.3 million) following the success of his 2023 Netflix film Murder Mystery 2 and his stand-up comedy tour.

Friends star Jennifer Aniston, who was Sandler’s co-star in the comedy film, was placed sixth with 42 million dollars (£32.9 million) and is one of the two women who feature in the top 10.

Denzel Washington, who starred in the third instalment of The Equalizer franchise in 2023, landed in 10th place and is the only non-white actor to make the cut.

He made 24 million dollars (£18.8 million) and is also the oldest movie star to feature on the list.

Tom Cruise cashed in on the latest Mission: Impossible movie and managed to earn himself 45 million dollars (£35.3 million) last year, placing him in third.

The Graham Norton Show
Adam Sandler is the highest paid actor of 2023 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Elsewhere, Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred in Martin Scorsese’s epic Killers Of The Flower Moon, managed to rake in 41 million dollars (£32.2 million) placing him joint seventh with the only English actor to make the cut – Jason Statham.

In 2023, the 56-year-old starred in films Fast X, Meg 2: The Trench, Expend4bles and Guy Ritchie’s Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre.

In ninth place, with 38 million dollars (£29.8 million), is actor Ben Affleck, who serves as chief executive of artist-led studio Artists Equity, which he co-founded with Damon.

In 2023 his sports film Air, which he had directed and starred in alongside his friend and co-worker Damon, was released.

Forbes’ estimations are calculated through a host of interviews including with agents and industry experts, as well as using data sources such as IMDB Pro and Polestar.

The business magazine said its figures represent taxed earnings for the calendar year 2023 and only include income related to entertainment.