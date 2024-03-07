Leicester facing action over alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Leicester facing action over alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules

By Press Association
Leicester would be charged under Premier League rules if their accounts for 2022-23 show they have breached profitability and sustainability regulations (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Leicester are set to be charged by the Premier League over alleged breaches of its financial regulations, the PA news agency understands.

The club could be charged as early as next week.

Clubs are not permitted to exceed losses of £105million over the assessment period ending 2022-23 under the league’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR).

Leicester are on course to bounce straight back to the Premier League
Leicester are on course to bounce straight back to the Premier League (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Foxes, who are currently top of the Championship, are set to publish audited accounts covering last season at some point this month and were required to also submit these to the Premier League.

Leicester’s relegation last May meant they had lost their Premier League share prior to the league’s annual general meeting last June. They were therefore not subject to the new standard directions for PSR agreed at that meeting. It was under those standard directions that PSR complaints were laid against Everton and Nottingham Forest in January.

The aim of the standard directions is for all complaint processes to be finished, inclusive of appeal outcomes, before June 1, when promoted teams gain their Premier League shares.

However, even under the old rules, the Premier League could push for an expedited hearing to have Leicester’s case concluded before the end of this season should they be charged, as they did in March last year after Everton were charged with a PSR breach concerning the period ending 2021-22.

The independent commission in that case rejected the Premier League’s request, deciding it would be “unrealistic” to expect the proceedings and any appeal to be determined in the current season.

It further stated that to compel Everton to attempt to meet such a timetable would run the risk of procedural unfairness. The case was ultimately heard last October, with the initial 10-point sanction handed down the following month.

If the commission reached a similar decision regarding Leicester, it would mean the club could seal promotion back to the Premier League and only be sanctioned once in the top flight.

Any club relegated from the Premier League from this season onwards will be subject to the standard directions signed off last June.

Leicester recorded losses of £92.5million for the year ending May 31, 2022.

The EFL’s independent club financial reporting unit (CFRU) concluded in November that Leicester were forecasting to breach EFL Profitability and Sustainability (P&S) loss limits for the three-year period ending with financial year 2023-24.

The CFRU determined the club should submit a business plan to demonstrate how it planned to comply with P&S rules, but an independent panel found Leicester was under no obligation to submit and agree to a business plan.

The club issued a statement on Wednesday welcoming the panel finding, and added: “Leicester City confirms it is in discussions with the football authorities regarding its profitability and sustainability calculations.

“Notwithstanding the CFRP’s decision, the club remains committed to seeking an appropriate overall outcome in this matter.”