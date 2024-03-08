Jannik Sinner continues unbeaten start to year with win over Thanasi Kokkinakis

Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner continued his unbeaten start to the year with a dominant victory over Thanasi Kokkinakis at Indian Wells.

The Italian followed up his Melbourne triumph by winning another title in Rotterdam and, playing his first match as world number three, he eased to a 6-3 6-0 win against Australian Kokkinakis.

Including his three singles victories in guiding Italy to Davis Cup success last November, Sinner has now won 16 matches in a row.

The 22-year-old, who could climb to second in the rankings this fortnight, said: “You always can set goal after goal and then, when you reach one goal, try to work hard for the next goal. I feel like I still have to improve many things.”

Another in-form player, Acapulco champion Alex De Minaur, raced to a 6-1 6-2 win over Taro Daniel in less than an hour.

Three-time grand slam champion Angelique Kerber claimed her biggest victory since returning to the tour in January following the birth of daughter Liana a year ago.

The German came from a set down to defeat 10th seed Jelena Ostapenko 5-7 6-3 6-3, while Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova was a 6-0 6-2 winner against Bernarda Pera and world number one Iga Swiatek saw off Danielle Collins 6-3 6-0.