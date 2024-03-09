Sam Mather scores equaliser as Rochdale deny Oxford City

Sam Mather’s equaliser for Rochdale earned a 2-2 draw and denied rock-bottom Oxford City a rare win.

Dale had taken the lead in the 11th minute when Kairo Mitchell sprung the offside trap and slotted home.

But two goals in seven first-half minutes put City on course for a first win in eight games.

Harvey Greenslade levelled when he flicked home from a set-piece in the 28th minute and then Josh Parker converted from Harry Birtwhistle’s cross.

But Dale earned a point when Manchester United loanee Mather finished from 10 yards in the 77th minute.