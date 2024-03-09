Gary Oliver nets late winner as runaway leaders Falkirk edge Stirling comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gary Oliver nets late winner as runaway leaders Falkirk edge Stirling comeback

By Press Association
Gary Oliver scored a late winner for Falkirk (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Gary Oliver’s late winner sent Falkirk closer to Scottish League One promotion and kept their quest for invincibility intact after a 2-1 comeback win at Stirling.

The Bairns are runaway leaders but had to come from behind as Paul McLean’s deflected effort put Stirling ahead.

But Callum Morrison levelled before half-time and then Oliver struck in the 88th minute to seal another win for unbeaten Falkirk.

Hamilton remain 17 points behind them in second after Ahkeem Rose’s goal gave them a 1-0 win over stricken Edinburgh City.

A strong first-half display from third-placed Montrose set them up for a 4-1 win at Cove Rangers.

Kane Hester’s double and Graham Webber’s penalty put them 3-0 up after 32 minutes, with Blair Lyons adding a fourth after the break and Connor Scully pulling one back for the hosts.

Alloa eased to three points with a 3-0 win over Kelty Hearts, while second-bottom Annan beat Queen of the South 2-1.

League Two leaders Stenhousemuir were held to a goalless draw by third-placed The Spartans.

The champions elect failed to score in the league for the first time since August but are 15 points clear.

Peterhead did cut that lead with a 2-0 win over Stranraer thanks to first-half goals from Connor O’Keefe and Kieran Shanks.

East Fife kept their play-off hopes alive with a 3-2 win over Dumbarton, with Forfar beating bottom club Clyde 2-1 and Elgin running out 1-0 victors over Bonnyrigg Rose.