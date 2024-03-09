Officials frustrate Graham Coughlan as Newport suffer agonising late loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Officials frustrate Graham Coughlan as Newport suffer agonising late loss

By Press Association
Newport County manager Graham Coughlan reacts following the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at Rodney Parade, Newport. Picture date: Sunday January 28, 2024.
Newport County manager Graham Coughlan reacts following the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match at Rodney Parade, Newport. Picture date: Sunday January 28, 2024.

Graham Coughlan vented his fury at the officials after Newport conceded a last-gasp goal to lose 1-0 at Stockport in Sky Bet League Two.

Paddy Madden put his earlier penalty miss behind him with a dramatic stoppage-time winner, finally finding a way past goalkeeper Nick Townsend – who did brilliantly to palm his 73rd-minute spot-kick away.

But while Stockport had been utterly dominant, it was the performance of Tom Reeves in the middle that enraged the Exiles boss, particularly the awarding of a free-kick award that led to Madden’s late strike.

“Stockport were obviously the better team, we expected that because they’re up at that end of the table for a reason,” boss Coughlan said.

“The pressure was relentless but our lads stood tall. We didn’t have a particularly good game with the ball but defensively we were organised and structured.

“Nick Townsend was outstanding but the good teams get decisions and the breaks of the ball.

“On the whole Stockport probably deserved to win the game, let’s have that right, but under the circumstances we deserved to come away with a clean sheet, given the defensive structure, the organisation and the commitment that the lads showed.

“I can’t get away from the standard of the officiating though, it’s week in, week out. It’s absolute nonsense and it’s very hard to accept.

“I have to laugh, to be quite honest, because I’m all for battling and for fighting but, please, if you’re going to go and manage the game like that throughout don’t give them a foul like that right at the end when the rules have gone out of the window.

“We don’t get treated fairly and that’s the hard part. We need someone to look at the decisions and make a call. It’s not just today, it’s gone on all season and it’s become a bit of a pantomime.”

Stockport boss Dave Challinor admitted he felt victory was slipping away before Madden’s instinctive strike gave the Hatters their first win in five games, keeping them second.

“You never write it off because you know what football’s like, it changes in a moment,” he said.

“You always have that little bit of hope but the longer it goes on the smaller that hope gets.

“It can be one deflection, something dropping for you in the box to get an opportunity, so to win is great.

“Would I like to have won in a better manner? Absolutely, but the most important thing is three points and we’ve got that.

“The keeper was saving everything. I would have liked to have worked him more with what we had, we were sloppy in possession and gave the ball away far too much for a team of our ability.

“Playing on a bowling green of a pitch, we turned the ball over far too often, especially in the first half and that didn’t allow us to maintain or sustain attacks.

“Did we do enough with the possession we had? No, I think we need to do more, that always helps if you score early.

“We had chances but the keeper made some decent saves, you’ll always question if it’ll be one of those days when you miss a penalty but thankfully today that wasn’t the case.”