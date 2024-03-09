Chat show star Luke Littler progresses at Belgian Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Chat show star Luke Littler progresses at Belgian Open

By Press Association
Luke Littler is through to the third round of the Belgian Open (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Luke Littler is through to the third round of the Belgian Open (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Luke Littler put in another Saturday night prime-time performance to advance to the third round of the Belgian Open.

While a pre-recorded appearance on the Jonathan Ross Show was being aired at home, the 17-year-old featuring alongside Liam Gallagher and Millie Bobby Brown on the popular chat show, he let his darts do the talking to beat Krzysztof Ratajski 6-3 in Wieze.

Littler was frustrated by the Pole’s slow play, but he held his nerve, crucially breaking in the eighth leg with an 11-dart finish.

Victory sets up a rematch with Australian Damon Heta, who ended Littler’s hopes of winning the UK Open last week in Minehead in one of the highest quality matches in the tournament’s history.

The teenager, playing in his maiden European Tour event, says revenge is not on his mind.

“That’s what people say, revenge is a thing,” he said during his on-stage interview. “I just get on with the next game and beat what’s in front of me.”

Peter Wright has a chance to give himself a perfect birthday present after beating Michael van Gerwen.

Wright celebrates his 54th birthday on Sunday and four more wins will see him lift the title.

A first ranking victory over the Dutchman since 2021 will give him confidence, even if it was not a convincing 6-4 victory.

Van Gerwen, who has been struggling with a shoulder injury, had two darts to send it to a last-leg decider but could not find his target and Wright took advantage.

Wright said: “Michael has still got a shoulder injury and I was feeling sorry for him.

“He didn’t do much practice in the back room so I thought I had a chance.

“I nearly threw it away, but I got through. Normally you have to average over a ton to beat Michael, hopefully he gets better and he starts playing the darts we know he can.”

Mike De Decker knocked out 2023 world champion Michael Smith.

Smith’s form has plummeted since winning at Alexandra Palace 15 months ago and he was outplayed by the home favourite in a 6-2 defeat.

World number one Luke Humphries also eased into Sunday’s action with a 6-1 win over James Wade.