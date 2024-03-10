Liam Manning hails ‘massive’ Rob Dickie as Bristol City stop rot against Swansea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liam Manning hails ‘massive’ Rob Dickie as Bristol City stop rot against Swansea

By Press Association
Liam Manning saw his side snatch a vital win (Steven Paston/PA)
Liam Manning paid tribute to Rob Dickie’s eye for goal after the centre-back’s 73rd-minute strike settled an undistinguished Anglo-Welsh derby.

The tall defender’s glancing header from a Joe Williams chip into a crowded penalty area ended a run of four successive defeats for Bristol City and created a nine-point gap between themselves and the Championship relegation zone.

For opponents Swansea, that gap is only five points and they will need to add a cutting edge in the final third of the pitch to avoid dropping into trouble after dominating possession in the first half.

Robins head coach Manning hugged members of his coaching staff at the final whistle, clearly relieved after his team had been booed off at the interval.

He said: “We had to stop our poor run and we were never going to do that with flowing attractive football.

“I was pleased enough with our patience after a cagey first half and from then on it was a really solid team performance.”

“Rob Dickie is a huge player for us in both boxes. He is like a magnet for the ball when crosses come in.

“Being massive helps, but he also has the ability to hold off his marker and take up dangerous positions in front of goal.

“The message to the players before the game was to live in the present and not worry about past results or the future.

“But of course four successive defeats leave a mark and it was important to get a result to boost confidence again.

“I’m pleased with the clean sheet, particularly after a game at Ipswich in midweek in which we did most things right only to concede twice in the closing stages.”

Przemyslaw Placheta wasted Swansea’s best chance on 57 minutes, shooting badly wide at the far post from a Ronald cross.

Head coach Luke Williams insisted he was not looking at the bottom positions in the table.

“I didn’t see a team out there who are drifting or in any way dropping into trouble,” he said.

“I saw a side who controlled the game for much of the time and if the players can add better decision-making and greater coolness in front of goal we can finish the season really strongly.

“We paid for switching off at a set-piece and it was one of a few key moments in the game that cost us.

“Placheta needed to show more composure with his chance and get the shot on target. If we had scored then, I’m sure the least we would have come away with was a point.

“We dominated possession because Bristol City dropped deep when we had the ball. That made them difficult to unlock at the back and we needed to be better with our final ball.”