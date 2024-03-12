Nothing to celebrate – James Anderson plays down importance of 700th Test wicket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Nothing to celebrate – James Anderson plays down importance of 700th Test wicket

By Press Association
James Anderson made history with his 700th wicket in Tests (Alastair Grant/PA)
James Anderson made history with his 700th wicket in Tests (Alastair Grant/PA)

James Anderson insists his history-making 700th Test wicket was “nothing to celebrate” after England’s series defeat in India and is already looking to booking his place in the side this summer.

Anderson became the first fast bowler to reach the remarkable landmark when he dismissed Kuldeep Yadav in Dharamsala, joining spinners Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne in one of cricket’s most elite clubs.

The 41-year-old seamer has been collecting various records since he first surpassed Sir Ian Botham as England’s leading wicket-taker back in 2015 and, with his big moment coming in an innings defeat and a 4-1 loss overall, he was happy to downplay the significance of an achievement which is unlikely to be matched.

“I didn’t really celebrate, I’ll be honest. There’s nothing to celebrate,” he told his Tailenders podcast.

“My dad was here so I had a drink with my dad, which was nice. He was more excited than I was. Maybe I would’ve felt more excited if we’d have won the Test or the series.

“I don’t know how I felt really.”

Anderson has been garlanded with praise, including his former captain Nasser Hussain’s suggestion that his final career tally will one day go down alongside the great Sir Donald Bradman’s batting average of 99.94, but claimed that was not the kind of of glory he sought.

“That’s irrelevant to me. I don’t get anything out of what other people say,” he added.

“I don’t play cricket to get personal milestones, I guess. I want to win games. I love playing a team sport, that’s when I get the biggest buzz. So I’m a little flat because we lost 4-1 in the series.”

Anderson has been swatting aside questions over when he might hang up his boots for several years but looked fit, held his pace and bowled skilfully enough to leave no question that he would be in contention for yet another domestic season in 2024, with England facing Test series against the West Indies and Sri Lanka.

“I’m really excited for the summer. I’m definitely in the best shape I’ve ever been in,” he said.

“I’m not getting any worse. I like where my game is at and I still have that enjoyment of turning up every day and trying to get better in the nets.

“My place in the team is not a given, so I’ve got to work hard to prove I’m worth a place in the summer.”