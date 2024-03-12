Kusini Yengi keeps Portsmouth on track for automatic promotion

Kusini Yengi’s double saw Portsmouth take another step closer to the Championship with a 2-1 win against Burton.

The victory moved leaders Pompey five points clear of second-placed Derby and six in front of Bolton in third.

Although Pompey dominated most of the first half, Burton had opportunities without troubling Will Norris.

Albion had the first effort at goal, with Rekeem Harper rattling the Pompey bar in the first minute.

Pompey found life difficult in the final third, but had a superb chance after 37 minutes when Yengi somehow shot wide of an open goal from two yards.

But he made amends in added time, when after having been brought down in the area, got up to score the penalty.

Pompey kept the pressure on in the second half, and despite Abu Kamara blasting high over the bar in the 57th minute, Yengi scored his second six minutes later when he tapped in from a hard low Kamara cross.

Burton pulled one back after 80 minutes when captain John Brayford fired home.