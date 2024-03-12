Lorent Tolaj double sees Aldershot to win despite Haji Mnoga red card

Lorent Tolaj scored twice as 10-man Aldershot boosted their promotion hopes with a 4-1 win over Ebbsfleet in the Vanarama National League.

The Shots were stunned by an early strike from Toby Edser, who put Ebbsfleet ahead after just four minutes, but Tolaj levelled and then put the hosts ahead on the stroke of half-time.

James Daly added the third early in the second half but Aldershot were left a player short for the final half-hour after Haji Mnoga was sent off following a clash with Dominic Poleon.

Ryan Glover settled any nerves with a fine strike in the 67th minute after good work by Daly.