Chesterfield take another step towards EFL with win over Oxford City

Chesterfield moved 23 points clear at the top of the Vanarama National League with a comfortable 2-0 win against struggling Oxford City.

The visitors must have been fearing the worst when Will Grigg poked in the opening goal from close range after just 30 seconds.

But they had the chance to level from the penalty spot after 14 minutes, only for Josh Parker to see his spot-kick saved by Harry Tyrer.

Liam Mandeville saw a shot blocked on the line for the Spireites, while at the other end a loose pass from Tom Naylor sent Harvey Greenslade clear but Jamie Grimes made a superb last-ditch tackle.

Naylor scored Chesterfield’s second 10 minutes into the second half, slotting the ball under the goalkeeper, and Ash Palmer hit a post as they looked for a third.