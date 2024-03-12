Grimsby have ‘turned a corner’ – David Artell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Grimsby have ‘turned a corner’ – David Artell

By Press Association
David Artell’s side earned an important win (Mike Egerton/PA)
David Artell’s side earned an important win (Mike Egerton/PA)

David Artell feels Grimsby have turned a corner in their ongoing bid for League Two survival after edging out promotion-chasing MK Dons at Blundell Park.

On-loan striker Justin Obikwu settled the scores with a first-half winner to move Artell’s men six points above the relegation zone with 10 matches to play.

Given that Forest Green won elsewhere, it was a significant result for Grimsby as they made it five games unbeaten with three clean sheets to boot.

Gavan Holohan also saw a penalty saved, after Obikwu had been felled, but even that did not derail Grimsby as they opened up a gap on Colchester.

Head coach Artell said: “It was an enjoyable night in the end.

“You could see we have turned a corner and you could maybe see that before.

“We were magnificent and I can’t remember them having a shot on target.

“We [should have] had another stonewall penalty in the second half plus we have also hit the post and had other chances on the break.

“We probably should have won by more but, as it turns out, we had to fight, scrap and we have had to defend like warriors. That’s exactly what we did and I thought we deserved the victory.”

Grimsby started brightly as Obikwu fired goalwards and Michael Kelly saved with his legs.

Dan Kemp flashed wide at the other end with a cross-shot and the Dons had long spells on the ball without creating any clear-cut chances.

Obikwu netted in the 33rd minute when reacting quickest to an initial strike from Abo Eisa, before Holohan’s penalty was saved by Kelly.

Kemp came closest to finding an equaliser when his left-footed attempt was pushed wide by Grimsby stopper Harvey Cartwright.

Visiting manager Mike Williamson said: “The boys are very angry and frustrated in the changing room and we are very angry and frustrated with ourselves.

“For me, with the actual performance, we have always got to dissect based on our intention and control on the game.

“It was evident when we got into the final third our quality, from everyone, wasn’t where we needed it to be.

“The amount of times we got around their box was pleasing and I thought that our build-up was excellent with the way the boys moved the ball and played it.

“When we got into the final third, we couldn’t find that final ingredient.”