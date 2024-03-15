Invasion of bees unable to take the sting out of Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Invasion of bees unable to take the sting out of Carlos Alcaraz at Indian Wells

By Press Association
A beekeeper sprays a bee during an interruption in play at Indian Wells (Mark J Terrill/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will face off in the Indian Wells semi-finals after dominant wins and an unlikely delay.

Alcaraz, the number two ranked player in the world, beat sixth-seeded German Alexander Zverev in straight sets 6-3 6-1 despite a swarm of bees on the court.

The bees caused a two-hour delay with Alcaraz seen swatting them away before running for cover just 19 minutes into the match.

A beekeeper sprays a bee during an interruption
The announcer said play was to be suspended due to a “bee invasion”, but after the delay Alcaraz wrapped up the match in just under 90 minutes.

On court after the match, the Spaniard said: “It was strange, I’ve never seen something like that on a tennis court.

“When we ran out of the court, we were watching the bee invasion on the TV and we laughed a lot about it. It was funny for me. It’s going to be remembered for that, not for the tennis.”

Earlier in the day, Australian Open winner Sinner continued his sizzling start to the year taking down Jiri Lehecka and extending his 2024 win streak to 16.

It took the third-seeded Italian one hour and 24 minutes to win 6-3 6-3 but the 22-year-old already has his sights set on Alcaraz.

“Yeah, Carlos, it’s always fun to play with him. We are good friends off the court. On the court, we just try to give 100 per cent, no,” Sinner said.

“I think we have a good attitude on court. Usually the matches are good. Last year against him, especially here on this court, I struggled a lot. He played much better than me, which then two weeks after I played Miami against him where I won, so, you know, let’s see.”

Daniil Medvedev advanced to the other semi-final after defeating Holger Rune 7-5 6-4, where he will play Tommy Paul following the American’s 6-2 1-6 6-3 victory over Casper Ruud.