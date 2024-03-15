Manchester City drawn against Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-finals

Manchester City face a Champions League quarter-final blockbuster against 14-time European champions Real Madrid.

The teams have met at the semi-final stage in the last two seasons, with City hammering Real 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium last season on their way to winning their first Champions League title.

Arsenal have been drawn against six-time European champions Bayern Munich, whose star striker Harry Kane is the former talisman of their bitter north London rivals Tottenham.

🇪🇸 Real Madrid vs Man City 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/NQA9yFsIoW — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 15, 2024

The Gunners have lost each of their last three meetings with Bayern 5-1, so will be hoping for much better this time around.

City and Arsenal will meet in the semi-finals if they can negotiate their tricky quarter-final ties.

Paris St Germain and Barcelona will go head to head, as will Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

The quarter-final first legs will be played on April 9 and 10, with the second legs the following week. The semi-finals take place on April 30 and May 1, with the return legs on May 7 and 8. Wembley will host the final on Saturday, June 1.