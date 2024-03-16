Early Luke Norris goal earns Tranmere victory at Wrexham

Luke Norris earned Tranmere a 1-0 League Two win at a below-par Wrexham.

Norris struck early at the Racecourse Ground and it proved decisive as Rovers inflicted the promotion-chasing Dragons’ third home loss of the campaign.

Norris dragged an effort wide in the opening five minutes before taking advantage of Andy Cannon’s error to slot past Arthur Okonkwo and put the visitors ahead.

Wrexham’s Luke Young tested Luke McGee not long after and Cannon’s goal-line clearance denied Tranmere a second before the quarter-hour mark.

After intense Wrexham pressure Eoghan O’Connell brought McGee into action again before Paul Mullin headed into the side-netting from Ryan Barnett’s 42nd-minute cross and Young’s effort flew over the bar before half-time.

The hosts continued to search for the equaliser after the break and substitute Sam Dalby could not connect with Elliot Lee’s low cross, the striker later heading wide.

Tranmere’s Rob Apter drilled a shot off-target with 15 minutes left before McGee parried Lee’s deflected effort over and Wrexham’s Jordan Davies blasted wide as full-time approached.