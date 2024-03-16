York snatch late winner against Aldershot

Lenell John-Lewis scored a late winner moments after stepping off the bench as York earned three important points in their fight against relegation with a 1-0 win over National League play-off hopefuls Aldershot.

Stuart O’Keefe went close to giving Aldershot the lead inside two minutes but his volley from the edge of the area was tipped over by home goalkeeper Rory Watson.

Billy Chadwick put the ball in the net for York in the 19th minute but the assistant referee flagged for offside, and although both sides created further first-half chances, it was goalless at the break.

Ryan Fallowfield had a good chance to open the scoring just before the 70-minute mark but his header was kept out by Shots keeper Jordi van Stappershoef.

John-Lewis then came on in the 89th minute and made an immediate impact, heading in at the back post to secure York’s first win under boss Adam Hinshelwood.