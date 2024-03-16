MK Dons close in on automatic promotion places with victory over Crewe

MK Dons closed in on the automatic promotion places in Sky Bet League Two with a 3-1 win over Crewe.

Matt Dennis gave the home side an early lead, and although Crewe’s Elliot Nevitt equalised, two goals in three minutes by Dennis and Stephen Wearne earned the Dons maximum points.

Victory sees Mike Williamson’s side cut the gap to second and third-placed Stockport and Wrexham to goal difference, while Crewe suffered a third defeat in four.

The two sides began the day level on points and three points outside the top three.

Moments after firing wide when one-on-one with Crewe goalkeeper Tom Booth, Dennis put the Dons ahead, controlling Joe Tomlinson’s deflected cross and firing home.

Crewe equalised when the hosts failed to clear a free-kick and Nevitt was able to score from another deflected cross.

But two goals in three minutes saw MK Dons take control. First, Dennis thumped home from Wearne’s pass, before Wearne converted Alex Gilbey’s low cross.

Neither side could add to the scoring in the second half, with both keepers making multiple saves to prevent any further goals.