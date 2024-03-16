Tranmere defeat not ‘season-defining’, insists Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tranmere defeat not ‘season-defining’, insists Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson

By Press Association
Phil Parkinson saw his side lose at home to Tranmere (Rhianna Chadwick/PA).
Phil Parkinson insisted Wrexham’s 1-0 home loss to Tranmere was not a “season-defining defeat” and they remain in a good position in the League Two promotion race.

Luke Norris took advantage of Andy Cannon’s error early on at the Racecourse Ground to seal victory for Rovers and inflict Wrexham’s third home loss of the campaign.

The Dragons remain in the top three with eight games left, but Parkinson revealed his frustration that one moment cost his side and they lacked the composure in the final third to capitalise on their dominance.

He said: “It’s very frustrating. We dominated the first half in particular and one moment has cost us. They took a quick free-kick, ended up one-v-one at the back and (we) got punished for that.

“But we’ve still had so much play, particularly in the first half, to have got back in the game and I think the balance about playing at an intensity and speeding the game up, it was probably at times a bit frantic with our decision-making.

“Clarity in those decisions in the final third wasn’t where it needed to be to make the most of our dominance, because we practically pinned them in the whole 45 minutes but we couldn’t get the goal back in the first half.

“We didn’t get the control in the second half like we did in the first period and we’ve got to look at that.

“It’s not a season-defining defeat. We’re in a strong position and we’ve got to dust ourselves down and get ready to go again.”

Tranmere now have three wins in four games and Nigel Adkins praised the grit his side showed against a team he feels will be promoted.

He said: “It’s a good finish and we knew we’d get an opportunity. After that it’s fair to say we had to go and fix bayonets, they were in the ascendancy and we couldn’t keep the football.

“We passed the ball a lot better in the second half. They made five substitutions, they were a land of giants, we knew they would be, set-pieces were always going to be a threat, but the lads defended them ever so well and we kept the clean sheet.

“We’ve shown another dynamic to us as a team, that grit, resilience, togetherness of everybody sticking together and finding a way to go and win.

“The way the lads defended as a team and put some thunderous tackles in and blocks and the desire to keep the ball out of the back of the net is something for us to build on.

“Wrexham are going to get promoted and we’ve had to come away from home on an exceptional pitch and we’ve come away with three points.”