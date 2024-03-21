British sprinter Victoria Ohuruogu cleared of anti-doping violation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British sprinter Victoria Ohuruogu cleared of anti-doping violation

By Press Association
Victoria Ohuruogu has been cleared of an alleged doping violation (Martin Rickett/PA)
British sprinter Victoria Ohuruogu has been cleared of an anti-doping rule violation relating to her alleged association with a banned athlete.

A UK Anti-Doping panel dismissed the charge against Ohuruogu, who had been accused of training with her partner, Antonio Infantino, while he serves a three-year ban.

Ohuruogu, who was left out of Britain’s’ bronze medal-winning 4x400m relay team at last year’s World Championships in Budapest due to the investigation, said she felt vindicated by the independent panel’s judgement.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Ten
Victoria Ohuruogu won silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Martin Rickett/PA)

She told ITV News: “I take my anti-doping obligations extremely seriously and am pleased that the truth of the matter – which is exactly as I have always maintained – has now been confirmed.

“The allegation, its publication, and the media intrusion has cost me a great deal over the past 16 months – it has affected my personal relationships, cost me the chance to run in what would have been career-defining events (including in a World Championship bronze medal winning team), and caused huge disruption to my preparation and training in an Olympic year.

“It has caused me to doubt whether I can sustain a private life or even be seen with those closest to me without being accused of breaking the rules. None of that can be undone by the fact that I have now been fully exonerated.

“I’m now eager to put this firmly behind me, get my head down, and train hard for the outdoor season and – hopefully – the Olympics. The GB team is very strong, and I hope to be able to contribute to its continued success.”

Ohuruogu won a 4x400m relay bronze medal at the 2022 World Championships and has also won World Indoor and European relay bronze medals, plus 400m silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

In a statement, UK Anti-Doping said: “The outcome of this case would not ordinarily be publicly disclosed, in accordance with the applicable confidentiality rules to which UKAD is subject.

“However, at Ms Ohuruogu’s request and with her consent, UKAD is confirming the outcome of the charge against her, to put an end to any further speculation regarding Ms Ohuruogu’s eligibility to participate in sport.”