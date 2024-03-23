Goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet is Dunfermline’s hero with penalty save in win at Morton

Goalkeeper Deniz Mehmet was Dunfermline’s hero as his late penalty save ensured that Miles Welch-Hayes’ header was enough to secure a 1-0 cinch Scottish Championship win at Greenock Morton.

In a first half of few clear-cut chances, Morton’s Kirk Broadfoot twice went close in the early stages, firing just wide after six minutes and then over the crossbar four minutes later.

The visitors rallied as the half wore on with Ewan Otoo shooting over five minutes before the break, seconds before Chris Kane forced keeper Ryan Mullen into a save with a header.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler called upon Mullen once again, just after the restart and the Pars finally got their reward – after 55 minutes – when Welch-Hayes headed home following a short corner worked between Kane and Ritchie-Hosler.

The hosts were handed an opportunity to level when Otoo fouled substitute Jai Quitongo inside the penalty area, but Robbie Muirhead’s 84th-minute spot-kick was saved by Mehmet.