Darren Moore delighted with first win as Port Vale boss

Darren Moore was delighted to be able to celebrate a first win as Port Vale boss as Ryan Loft struck late on to secure a 1-0 victory at Burton.

Moore, appointed as Vale manager on February 13, had failed to win any of his opening eight games in charge but Loft’s 83rd-minute effort earned a vital three points.

“I am delighted,” Moore said, reflecting on a performance which pulled the Valiants to within three points of safety after a first win of 2024.

“It has been a long time coming and we have been close but getting it over the line today, to get those three points, at a time when we really need it, which was today, was excellent.”

Loft was able to pounce late on to fire into the roof of the net from close range when Ethan Chislett saw his shot come back off the post.

“Lofty scoring was brilliant,” added Moore. “We are pleased for him because he never let the one in the first half affect him and I thought his all-round game was huge for the team.

“He gave us a target man up front for us to hit and he drove the team forwards so for him to get the goal in the manner that he did earned us a huge three points.”

Vale began to dominate in the second half, particularly after the introduction of Tom Sang and Moore knows that more of the same will be required in the remainder of the season.

“There were some huge performances out there. Collectively I thought the team were good and a good understanding with them. In and out of possession we were good and driven on by an away support that was excellent today. We are going to need all of that for the rest of the season.”

Burton boss Martin Paterson could only watch on as his side suffered a fifth straight home league defeat, a run in which they have only scored once and dragged them firmly into the relegation scrap.

“Today leaves us in a real dogfight,” Paterson said, with his side 19th in Sky Bet League One.

“At the moment we are missing so many opportunities. I can’t stress enough to the players the magnitude of what is going on. At the moment we look like a group that just think they are going to be OK.

“We need to put the results and performances in. It was always going to be a tight game today and yet again we have come out on the other end of it and it is not good enough.

“We need performances, especially at home, and the worrying thing is I thought they [Vale] wanted it more in all facets. Running, tackling, second contacts, I thought they shaded us.

“We need to show them that it is not good enough and it is unusual for a Burton side to be outfought and outrun but they were today.”