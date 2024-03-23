Darren Moore delighted with first win as Port Vale boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Darren Moore delighted with first win as Port Vale boss

By Press Association
Port Vale manager Darren Moore (Richard Sellers/PA)
Port Vale manager Darren Moore (Richard Sellers/PA)

Darren Moore was delighted to be able to celebrate a first win as Port Vale boss as Ryan Loft struck late on to secure a 1-0 victory at Burton.

Moore, appointed as Vale manager on February 13, had failed to win any of his opening eight games in charge but Loft’s 83rd-minute effort earned a vital three points.

“I am delighted,” Moore said, reflecting on a performance which pulled the Valiants to within three points of safety after a first win of 2024.

“It has been a long time coming and we have been close but getting it over the line today, to get those three points, at a time when we really need it, which was today, was excellent.”

Loft was able to pounce late on to fire into the roof of the net from close range when Ethan Chislett saw his shot come back off the post.

“Lofty scoring was brilliant,” added Moore. “We are pleased for him because he never let the one in the first half affect him and I thought his all-round game was huge for the team.

“He gave us a target man up front for us to hit and he drove the team forwards so for him to get the goal in the manner that he did earned us a huge three points.”

Vale began to dominate in the second half, particularly after the introduction of Tom Sang and Moore knows that more of the same will be required in the remainder of the season.

“There were some huge performances out there. Collectively I thought the team were good and a good understanding with them. In and out of possession we were good and driven on by an away support that was excellent today. We are going to need all of that for the rest of the season.”

Burton boss Martin Paterson could only watch on as his side suffered a fifth straight home league defeat, a run in which they have only scored once and dragged them firmly into the relegation scrap.

“Today leaves us in a real dogfight,” Paterson said, with his side 19th in Sky Bet League One.

“At the moment we are missing so many opportunities. I can’t stress enough to the players the magnitude of what is going on. At the moment we look like a group that just think they are going to be OK.

“We need to put the results and performances in. It was always going to be a tight game today and yet again we have come out on the other end of it and it is not good enough.

“We need performances, especially at home, and the worrying thing is I thought they [Vale] wanted it more in all facets. Running, tackling, second contacts, I thought they shaded us.

“We need to show them that it is not good enough and it is unusual for a Burton side to be outfought and outrun but they were today.”