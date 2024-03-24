Hearts to ‘demand answers’ after club crest is ‘defaced’ during Rangers cup win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hearts to ‘demand answers’ after club crest is ‘defaced’ during Rangers cup win

By Press Association
Hearts are to demand answers after claiming a club logo was “defaced” by a Rangers sticker (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hearts are to demand answers after claiming a club logo was “defaced” by a Rangers sticker (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hearts say they will demand answers after a club logo in the dressing room at Tynecastle was “defaced” with a Rangers sticker during the Glasgow club’s victory in the Sky Sports Cup final.

Rangers’ women’s team were the designated home side for the game against Partick Thistle, which they won 4-1, but Hearts have become aware of images circulating on social media which show the club’s badge covered.

“Although the club hands over the running of the stadium on the day to the competition organisers – the SWPL – we were involved with pre-match planning,” said a statement.

“We would therefore like to assure our supporters that we did not approve any request for dressing room branding in either dressing room for either club involved.

“It is extremely disappointing to learn that our wishes were disregarded. How this came to be is a matter for the SWPL and Rangers to sort, but needless to say no explanation will be satisfactory in our eyes or the eyes of our fans.

“Nevertheless, we will demand answers to ensure that our club crest is never defaced again.

“It is also regrettable that this action has taken away the focus from what was a successful cup final and another opportunity to grow women’s football in Scotland.”

The SWPL and Rangers have been contacted for comment.