Football rumours: Alexander Isak gives encouragement to Arsenal pursuit

What the papers say

Arsenal’s pursuit of a striker has received some encouragement from a potential target. Newcastle’s Sweden forward Alexander Isak, 24, admitted “things can happen” during the summer according to the Daily Mail.

The Gunners have been tracking another Sweden forward but the Sun reports scouting trips to see Viktor Gyokeres, 25, at Sporting have seen the Lisbon club’s Ivory Coast centre-back Ousmane Diomande, 20, catch their eye.

Southampton’s Che Adams (PA)

Wolves are in pole position to sign Southampton’s Scotland striker Che Adams according to The Daily Telegraph. The 27-year-old becomes a free agent in the summer.

Brighton are looking at Nigerian winger Philip Otele at Romanian club Cluj, reports the Evening Standard.

Social media round-up

🇧🇷 Brazil centre back Fabricio Bruno, open to move to Europe in the summer. Bruno signed new deal at Flamengo after good proposal but could be on the move in case of bids around €12/15m. Wolves, Atalanta, #NFFC and clubs from Qatar/Saudi approached him last year. pic.twitter.com/kK6Z6574G9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 26, 2024

Man Utd are interested in hiring Wolves boss Gary O'Neil this summer 👀 He would join the coaching staff, rather than replace Erik ten Hag 🔴https://t.co/lm0XldehN5 pic.twitter.com/vICE3iBiSy — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 27, 2024

Players to watch

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (PA)

Erling Haaland: Barcelona are keen on the Manchester City striker in 2025 according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, which says the 23-year-old’s agent met with the La Liga club last month.

Joao Gomes: The Wolves midfielder, 23, has been identified by Manchester United as a replacement for fellow Brazilian Casemiro, 32, reports Spanish outlet Sport.