Maidenhead move away from danger zone with big win against Aldershot

Maidenhead routed nine-man Aldershot 4-0 to move away from trouble at the foot of the Vanarama National League.

The hosts burst out of the traps, scoring twice in the opening six minutes with Remy Clerima getting both, first heading in Sam Barratt’s free-kick before finishing from a corner.

Aldershot’s James Daly had an effort cleared off the line by Zico Asare late in the first half, but Maidenhead continued to dominate and got a third from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute, with Charlee Adams converting after Dylan Kadji fouled Ashley Nathaniel-George to earn a second yellow card.

Aldershot’s Christia Maghoma was then dismissed 12 minutes from time, conceding a second penalty which was again finished by Adams.