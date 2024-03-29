Jimmy Dunne volley earns QPR last-gasp win over relegation rivals Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jimmy Dunne volley earns QPR last-gasp win over relegation rivals Birmingham

By Press Association
Jimmy Dunne scored the winner for QPR (Robbie Stephenson/PA).
Jimmy Dunne’s sensational stoppage-time goal gave QPR a crucial 2-1 victory at home to fellow strugglers Birmingham which took them four points clear of the relegation zone.

Dunne headed on goalkeeper Asmir Begovic’s long kick and then, after Sinclair Armstrong had challenged Deon Sanderson, the defender controlled the loose ball near the edge of the penalty area and sent a spectacular left-footed volley into the top corner.

It consigned Blues to defeat in their first match since Gary Rowett’s return as interim boss.

Juninho Bacuna’s 62nd-minute goal had put the visitors within sight of a first win in seven games, but Steve Cook equalised three minutes later and Dunne’s late cracker gave Rangers the points.

Rowett, back at the club he played for and previously managed, will have been encouraged by a spirited performance, but the result means Birmingham remain above third–from-bottom Huddersfield only on goal difference.

QPR created a number of openings in the first half and almost went ahead when Kenneth Paal’s cross from the left just evaded Michael Frey and was nudged on to the bar by Lucas Andersen.

Danish playmaker Andersen also missed a great chance when he shot wide of the target from near the edge of the six-yard box after being found by Ilias Chair.

Another Chair delivery from the left led to Dunne’s header being saved by keeper John Ruddy, who also produced a fine stop to keep out Chair’s header from Chris Willock’s cross.

At the other end, Tyler Roberts sent an effort narrowly over and the home side survived a scare when Begovic had to scramble to clear after seemingly failing to anticipate Cook’s back-pass.

There was another let-off for the hosts early in the second half when Jay Stansfield shot wide of the near post from close range.

With his team needing some impetus, Rangers boss Marti Cifuentes made a change up front on the hour mark, sending on youngster Armstrong in place of the ineffective Frey.

But it was Birmingham who broke the deadlock. Bacuna played the ball to Ethan Laird on the right and collected the full-back’s return pass before firing into the top corner.

Rangers quickly hit back. Andersen’s lofted free-kick was headed down by Dunne and, after Birmingham were unable to clear their lines, Cook blasted home after his first effort had been blocked.

Cifuentes’ side should then have gone ahead when Willock volleyed over from eight yards out after Chair’s ball in from the left had been headed on by Cook and then Dunne.

However, they eventually found a winner, with Dunne the unlikely hero.