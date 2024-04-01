Grimsby gutted as Bradford hit back to take a point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Grimsby gutted as Bradford hit back to take a point

By Press Association
Grimsby were pegged back (Richard Sellers/PA)
Grimsby were pegged back (Richard Sellers/PA)

Shaun Pearson admits Grimsby are deflated after Bradford hit back to deny them a priceless win in their League Two relegation battle – but also have no complaints about the penalty which cost them.

Bradford captain Richie Smallwood converted from 12 yards two minutes into added time, snatching three points away from 10-man Grimsby.

Denver Hume was sent off for conceding that last-gasp penalty after his Grimsby team-mate, Curtis Thompson, looked as though he was going to be the difference with a second-half opener.

Assistant manager Pearson said: “You never think you are home and dry until the end, but it was gutting to concede at the death, especially after that performance.

“I thought we were absolutely outstanding.

“I’d be lying to say it wasn’t a blow or a real killer, but we have got to try and take the positives from it. We were pleased with the performance level.”

He added: “No [complaints for the penalty]. I don’t think so.

“I’ve not watched the incident back again but, from speaking to the lads, you know when they’re aggrieved and feel hard done by.

“They feel hard done by in terms of the performance, but there were not too many complaints about the penalty.”

Bradford manager Graham Alexander was happy as his men came from behind.

“I’m happy with the players,” he said.

“They have come back after four defeats and won four points out of two games.

“We’ve shown character in from coming from behind, which we haven’t managed to do in a lot of games. That’s a positive step forward in my eyes.

“It was a bitty game, broken up by a lot of free-kicks and fouls. I think it suited them, because we could never get a tempo to our game and to our press.

“They had one shot on target – which was the goal – but after that we brought on our substitutes and had a bit more energy and expansion.

“I’m not saying we should have won it, but we could have.”

Chances were few and far between in the opening 45 minutes as Daniel Oyegoke dragged wide for Bradford and team-mate Tyler Smith forced Grimsby goalkeeper Jake Eastwood – on as an early substitute – into a save.

At the other end, Doug Tharme rose highest from a set-piece, but could not keep his attempt down.

Bobby Pointon curled over for Bradford upon the restart, but it was Grimsby who broke the deadlock in the 55th minute when Thompson set his sights from 25 yards and the ball flew past Sam Walker courtesy of a deflection.

That was not to be the telling moment, though, as Hume conceded a penalty in added-time – and was subsequently dismissed – while Smallwood stepped up to smash down the middle.