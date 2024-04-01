Billy Clifford earns valuable point for Ebbsfleet in survival battle

Billy Clifford’s late goal salvaged a valuable point for National League strugglers Ebbsfleet in a 1-1 draw with Dagenham.

Ebbsfleet had a chance in the opening stages when Dominic Samuel fired a teasing ball into the box and Bryant Bilongo forced a great save from Elliot Justham on the half-hour mark.

Dagenham threatened just before the break with Sam Ling and Ryan Hill having chances cleared and the Fleet had a huge opportunity to take the lead in the 52nd minute from the penalty spot, but Justham saved Rakish Bingham’s effort.

Josh Rees found the breakthrough for the Daggers in the 78th minute with a curling strike into the top corner, but in the fifth minute of stoppage-time Clifford headed home to send Ebbsfleet three points clear of the relegation zone.