Birmingham boost survival hopes as Jay Stansfield goal sinks Preston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Birmingham boost survival hopes as Jay Stansfield goal sinks Preston

By Press Association
Jay Stansfield scored the winner for Birmingham (Kieran Cleeves/PA).
Jay Stansfield scored the winner for Birmingham (Kieran Cleeves/PA).

Jay Stansfield’s goal ensured Gary Rowett celebrated victory in his first home game back in charge of struggling Birmingham as they eased their relegation fears with a priceless 1-0 win over play-off hopefuls Preston.

On-loan Fulham striker Stansfield’s 68th-minute strike – his 10th Sky Bet Championship goal of the season – secured interim boss Rowett and Blues a deserved first victory in eight games since manager Tony Mowbray was last in the dugout.

After four straight defeats and one point from the last 21, it was also City’s first clean sheet in nine as they remained outside the relegation zone.

In-form Preston were bidding for their third straight win and seventh victory in 11, but the best chances fell to Birmingham.

Watched by their second highest home attendance of the season of 24,511, Blues created two big chances in the first 16 minutes.

Koji Miyoshi released the unmarked Juninho Bacuna for a first-time angled effort from just inside the box that goalkeeper Freddie Woodman shovelled away at his near post before Jordan James’ low 25-yard drive was inches wide.

Preston’s first chance arrived in the 35th minute. Duane Holmes teed up Noah Mawene 15 yards out, but the midfielder trod on the ball and the chance was lost.

But, almost immediately, Birmingham gifted North End a golden opportunity.

Emanuel Aiwu missed Ethan Laird’s back header, allowing Robbie Brady to go clean through.

The captain opted to square the ball, but a recovery challenge from Lee Buchanan cleared the danger.

Aiwu then got away with what appeared a clear push on Preston striker Will Keane in the area after the striker burst away from him.

Keane got his own back with a late swipe across the back of Aiwu’s left leg to earn the first booking.

Blues returned to the attack and Buchanan was inches away with a firm left-footed angled drive that flew just wide.

City goalkeeper John Ruddy was called on for the first time when he comfortably smothered Brady’s low curling shot.

Stansfield got the all-important goal with the first opening of the second half.

Miyoshi’s short pass from inside his own half appeared to carry little danger, but, after one sliding North End player failed to cut it out, it was then completely missed by Liam Lindsay to gift Stansfield a clear route to goal.

The 21-year-old kept his cool to tuck the ball past the advancing Woodman and neatly into the bottom corner of the net.