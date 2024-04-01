Nahki Wells earns Bristol City victory against struggling Plymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nahki Wells earns Bristol City victory against struggling Plymouth

By Press Association
Nahki Wells scored the only goal of the game (Tim Goode/PA)
Nahki Wells scored the only goal of the game (Tim Goode/PA)

Bristol City striker Nahki Wells scored the only goal of the game to condemn relegation-haunted Plymouth to a fifth home Championship defeat without scoring.

The Robins grabbed a 57th-minute winner when Jason Knight drove at goal and teed up Anis Mehmeti whose shot was acrobatically saved by Michael Cooper at full stretch.

The Argyle keeper then managed to save substitute Mark Sykes’ close-range follow-up but the ball looped up and substitute Wells nodded in on the line.

Plymouth were reduced to 10 men when midfielder Alfie Devine was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 78th minute.

Bali Mumba came closest to scoring from one of Argyle’s three early corners, volleying just over from the edge of the box.

Devine made a superb break from his own half to set up Ryan Hardie on a 12th-minute counter-attack but the Scottish striker was wide with his 20-yard angled shot on the run.

City goalkeeper Max O’Leary was called into action from Argyle’s next attack, picking Morgan Whittaker’s shot out of the air after a fine Adam Forshaw pass down the right wing.

Despite their pressure Argyle could not find a breakthrough, with a handful of players failing to connect with another Forshaw corner as it flew across the face of the visitors’ goal in the 20th minute.

Argyle’s best chance came on the half-hour when top-scorer Whittaker let fly with a thundering volley from the left after latching on to Matt Sorinola’s cross from the right. The ball flew just over O’Leary’s crossbar.

Cooper had to make a brilliant one-handed save to deny Bristol City forward Scott Twine as he raced onto a through ball from skipper Matty James. Twine tried to lift the ball over Cooper, who just managed to get enough on the ball to turn it over.

George Tanner made a chested clearance at the far post to deny Argyle as Sorinola again sent over a superb cross from the right.

Knight forced a near-post save from Cooper at the start of the second half as Bristol City continued from where they had left off, in the ascendancy.

O’Leary made a good save with his feet in the 70th minute as Whittaker cut in from the right and shot from close range.

Cooper made another full-stretch stop to deny Wells a second goal after 76 minutes as the striker broke into the box and let fly with a low angled drive.

Devine received a second yellow card following a foul on Tanner and Plymouth never really looked like threatening a late equaliser.