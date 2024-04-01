Barnsley boss Neill Collins salutes subs for inspiring second-half fightback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Barnsley boss Neill Collins salutes subs for inspiring second-half fightback

By Press Association
Barnsley manager Neill Collins saw his side hit back to win (David Davies/PA).
Barnsley manager Neill Collins saw his side hit back to win (David Davies/PA).

Barnsley boss Neill Collins hailed the impact of his half-time substitutes after seeing his side come from behind to win 3-1 at Burton.

Collins brought on striker John McAtee and midfielder Adam Phillips, who were both ill in the build-up to the game, and McAtee responded with a quick-fire brace, his ninth and 10 League One goals of the season, before Luca Connell sealed victory with a third for the Tykes.

“There was no question that we needed more urgency in our play, we needed a bit more quality and that was the message at half-time,” Collins said after his side trailed to Joe Powell’s goal at the break.

“We felt that we had to make changes and we know that with Macca (McAtee) he brings that intensity which is what we love.

“Him and Adam Phillips both reported unwell yesterday and were unable to train, but it was great that they made themselves available.

“We know that a lot of the time it is about what you can do late on in games and to have them and to be able to bring on that sort of quality helped.”

Victory extended Barnsley’s unbeaten away record to 11 games, a club record.

Collins added: “Ultimately are we frustrated in the last couple of weeks that we have let the chances of automatic promotion go?

“Definitely, but I just said to the players that there have lots of fantastic Barnsley teams in my lifetime and today we have broken the away record.”

Burton boss Martin Paterson cut a frustrated figure as he tried to analyse his side’s second-half “capitulation” that saw them slump to a sixth straight home defeat.

“First half was really good.” Paterson said. “Should have been two or three to the good.

“We missed opportunities but finally got that goal that we have been working for and we go in at half-time 1-0 up against an excellent Barnsley side at this level. Then you saw what happened, it was a capitulation.”

Paterson was Collins’ assistant earlier in his career and knew exactly what to expect in the second half.

“Last thing I said to the players at half-time was that there was a storm coming, because I know Neill. He is going to be aggressive and put his subs on early that are quality at this level and that showed in the period of time that they scored three goals.”

With five games to go Albion are looking over their shoulders at the bottom four and Paterson knows he needs more from his side in the remaining games.

“The performance levels are there in moments, but we can’t seem to get a complete performance,” he said.

“I am trying to be really creative with some things, but the truth is that we don’t score in moments when we have teams under pressure and that is hurting us.”