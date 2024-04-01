Second win means ‘fantastic’ Easter weekend for Ged Brannan and Morecambe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Second win means ‘fantastic’ Easter weekend for Ged Brannan and Morecambe

By Press Association
Morecambe made it two straight wins over Easter (Richard Sellers/PA)
Morecambe made it two straight wins over Easter (Richard Sellers/PA)

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan hailed a “fantastic weekend” after his side sealed a second successive win to keep their play-off hopes very much alive.

The Shrimps followed up a 2-1 win over Accrington on Good Friday with a similar success against Barrow, with early goals from David Tutonda and Gwion Edwards giving them the advantage before Ben Whitfield’s 89th-minute strike ensured a frantic finale.

Brannan said: “It was a fantastic win for us and a fantastic weekend with two derby wins that keeps us right in there.

“I can’t praise the lads enough today because they showed what massive hearts they have. We started the game superbly and got two goals but they had us pinned in our half after the break and we had to show great character to seal the win.

“We said we would press them right from the start and it worked well for us and we got the two early goals. Our set-pieces were excellent today and put us in a good place but we had to show the other side of our game at the end to keep them at arm’s length and keep hold of the three points.”

Tutonda gave Morecambe the lead in the fourth minute when he got the final touch to a Charlie Brown corner.

And the home side doubled their lead seven minutes later when Barrow gave the ball away just outside their own area and Edwards was given a free run on goal to round Paul Farman and slot the ball home.

Barrow looked to hit back, with Archie Mair saving well from Cole Stockton in the first half and getting down to block a late Emile Acquah header.

The Bluebirds set up a frantic final when Whitfield scored from close range after Mair had saved from Sam Foley but the Shrimps held on to clinch the victory.

Barrow boss Pete Wild felt his side dominated possession but were undone by the two early goals.

He said: “It was a frustrating afternoon because we completely dominated but we conceded a poor set-piece early on and then gifted them a chance for a second.

“That was so unlike us and when you give away a two-goal lead you find it hard to get back in the game.

“We tried something different in the second half and it worked a dream and had them pinned in their own penalty box for most of the half but we just couldn’t get the ball over the line.

“I’ve had to tell the players that it was just one of those days and to put the result to the back of their minds and get back to it on Saturday.”