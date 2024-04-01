Swansea boss Luke Williams left to rue lack of cutting edge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Swansea boss Luke Williams left to rue lack of cutting edge

By Press Association
Swansea manager Luke Williams (Steven Paston/PA)
Swansea manager Luke Williams (Steven Paston/PA)

Swansea manager Luke Williams lamented his side’s failure to turn pressure into goals after they were beaten 1-0 by QPR.

A 71st-minute volley from a corner by defender Steve Cook gave the Hoops a priceless victory in their fight against relegation from the Championship.

Rangers are now six points clear of the relegation zone, a point behind the Swans, yet neither club can count themselves safe from the drop just yet.

And Williams’ frustration was evident on an afternoon when his side dictated much of the game at the Swansea.com Stadium.

He said: “We should have got something, but football keeps you honest.

“If you don’t take your chances and you switch off from a set-piece you are always vulnerable.

“We became a cliche today. We started slowly and then became more dominant.

“But domination counts for little if you don’t convert your chances.

“We have a lot of openings that don’t amount to anything.

“We’re happy, we’re enthusiastic and moving in the right direction.

“But we have to be more clinical and better at finishing.”

Williams suggested his side’s shortcomings were mental rather than physical, even though they started the game sluggishly.

Williams added: “If we start slowly it’s not a physical thing, it’s a mental thing.

“We have to start games ferociously and bloody the other fighter’s nose at the earliest opportunity.”

Swansea’s woes were compounded by the loss of influential midfielder Joe Allen in the 34th minute with a toe injury.

“We need a bit more time for that to settle down and then we can try to gauge how long it will be,” said Williams.

“He bent the toe back too far. We don’t think it’s a break, from a brief conversation with him he is not showing the symptoms of that.”

QPR boss Marti Cifuentes told his players to stay humble and refused to entertain talk of safety.

Cifuentes said: “All I know is we need more points when I look at the table.

“We are in a good moment, but at this stage of the season we need to be humble.

“Until it’s 100 per cent certain we will not stop.

“I am proud and happy about the work the guys put in.

“Swansea have quality players and are difficult to play against.

“But our goal came at a great time.

“We started the game well, got into some good situations and created some good chances in the first 10 minutes.

“Then we started to sit deeper and deeper and we had to make some adjustments at half-time.

“After we went ahead it was about understanding what we needed to do to win.

“We did a very good job defending the lead.”