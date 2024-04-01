Gary Rowett: Win over Preston one of Birmingham’s ‘most important’ of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Gary Rowett: Win over Preston one of Birmingham’s ‘most important’ of the season

By Press Association
Gary Rowett saw Birmingham claim an overdue victory (Ben Whitley/PA).
Gary Rowett saw Birmingham claim an overdue victory (Ben Whitley/PA).

Interim manager Gary Rowett insists Birmingham have their belief back after clinching a priceless 1-0 win at home to Preston.

On-loan Fulham striker Jay Stansfield eased City’s relegation fears with the only goal of the game in the 68th minute.

Stansfield’s 10th Sky Bet Championship goal of the season secured Blues a deserved first victory in eight games since manager Tony Mowbray was last in the dugout.

“I think for the team it was one of the most important wins of the season,” said Rowett.

“I think this win gives them that belief again of knowing what we need to do to win, knowing what we need to do to compete in a game.

“It’s also about knowing that if we show that desire as a group, we’ve got the quality.

“It was an important three points. There’s no feeling like winning games – the feeling for the crowd after the game, the feeling after the final whistle, the feeling as a player coming back into the dressing room.

“Recognising and understanding what got you that feeling and replicating day in, day out is what makes people win all the time. That’s what we need to do.”

After four straight defeats and one point from the last 21, it was also Blues’ first clean sheet in nine.

City have been accused by critics of lacking fight, but it was certainly in evidence here.

“We showed that side of the game that I maybe felt, ‘Have we got that?’” added Rowett.

“All the players can do is prove people wrong. If I was a player and had that labelled at me I would want to roll my sleeves up and do something about it.”

Regarding the goal, Rowett added: “You want a one against one, but maybe not when you’ve got 10 seconds to think about it.

“But I wouldn’t have wanted it to drop to anyone else – he’s as good a finisher as we’ve got.”

Stansfield got the all-important goal with the first opening of the second half.

Koji Miyoshi’s short pass inside his own half carried little danger, but the sliding Andrew Hughes failed to cut it out and then Liam Lindsay completely missed the loose ball to gift Stansfield a clear route to goal.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe said of the goal: “We can’t legislate for that slip – it cost us a point, minimum.

“But we could have had the game out of sight in the first half when we had two glorious chances to score and it would have been a potentially game-over situation at 2-0.

“My centre half (Lindsay) who has been outstanding all season slipped at the wrong time.

“And if you give a player of that calibre a one-versus-one he will have every chance of scoring.”

Lowe felt his side did not do enough to get back into the game.

“We did everything we could, but decision making and a lack of quality has cost us,” he said.