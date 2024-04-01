Daniel Farke relieved to see Leeds secure crucial victory despite injuries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Daniel Farke relieved to see Leeds secure crucial victory despite injuries

By Press Association
Leeds players celebrate after Daniel James, second left, scored his side’s third goal (Danny Lawson/PA)
Leeds players celebrate after Daniel James, second left, scored his side's third goal (Danny Lawson/PA)

Leeds boss Daniel Farke revealed several of his players had been struggling during his side’s 3-1 win against Hull, which lifted them back into the Sky Bet Championship’s automatic promotion places.

Sam Byram’s early header for Leeds was deservedly cancelled out by Hull’s on-loan Liverpool forward Fabio Carvalho and the visitors went on to out-play their hosts for long periods in the first half.

Leeds created the better chances, but failed to hit top form and breathed a sigh of relief when Crysencio Summerville converted a late penalty.

Daniel James scored from fully 40 yards into an empty net with virtually the last kick after Hull goalkeeper Ryan Allsop had gone up for a stoppage-time corner to give the scoreline a lop-sided look.

Farke, without injured trio Willy Gnonto, Illia Gruev and Connor Roberts, said: “It was a complicated game for us due to many reasons. For many of my players it was the third game in six days on international duty.

“Then we had many players on the pitch with problems. Glen Kamara played while ill. He had a cold, but we were thin on central midfield options, so I wanted him to go through this game.

“Cry Summerville had some problems, Joe Rodon couldn’t train because he had a back spasm. He played with pain-killers.

Crysencio Summerville conveerted a late penalty after being brought down by Hull's Regan Slater
Crysencio Summerville converted a late penalty after being brought down by Hull's Regan Slater (Danny Lawson/PA)

“Sam Byram told me at half-time: ‘Boss I can’t sprint anymore.’ I told him 80 per cent then, you have to keep going.

“So many problems today and the main problem was we played a really good side. A really good possession side. If you analyse their results against the top sides, they never lose.”

Summerville picked himself up to convert from the spot in the 88th minute after Regan Slater’s challenge, but not before a lengthy debate with late Leeds substitute Joel Piroe over who would take the penalty.

“It was difficult,” Farke added. “The problem was I don’t like it for players to take a penalty when they’re just 30 seconds on the pitch. I never believe in bringing players on just for penalties because you need to have at least a few touches.

Fabio Carvalho scored a deserved first-0half equaliser for Hull at Elland Road
Fabio Carvalho scored a deserved first-half equaliser for Hull at Elland Road (Danny Lawson/PA)

“There was confusion because Joel was just 30 seconds on the pitch and it was definitely the right decision that Cry took over and rightly took it – and thank God he scored!”

Hull head coach Liam Rosenior was delighted with his players’ display, despite their winless run extending to six matches, and defied Tigers fans to write off their side’s play-off chances.

Rosenior said: “I’m so proud of the lads today. They represented everything I want to see in a football team.

“To come here, go a goal down and play our way back into it in that atmosphere in a game of such importance, to play with such control.

“The dominance, we were the better team first half, probably the better team overall I thought, although statistically they had more shots.

“But in terms of the control, the set-up, the energy, the press, we were outstanding today. We had those moments, it just didn’t happen for us.”