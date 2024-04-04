Rafael Nadal says his body ‘won’t allow him’ to play Monte Carlo Masters

Rafael Nadal has expressed his disappointment at being forced to miss the Monte Carlo Masters later this month.

Nadal has been off the tour since suffering a muscle injury in Brisbane in January and the 37-year-old revealed on social media that he is still not ready to return to action.

“These are very difficult moments for me, sporting wise,” Nadal, who has won the title 11 times in Monte Carlo, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Unfortunately I have to tell you that I am not going to be playing in Monte Carlo. My body simply won’t allow me.

“And even if I am working hard and making the maximum effort every day with all the will to play and compete again at tournaments that have been very important for me, the truth is that I can’t play today.

“You have no idea how hard this is for me to not be able to play these events.

“The only thing I can do is to accept the situation and try to look at the immediate future keeping the excitement and will to play in order to give me a chance for things to get better.

“Thanks again to all, as always, for all the support and best wishes!”