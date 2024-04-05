Luke Littler says he is ‘just a darts player’ despite celebrity status

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luke Littler says he is ‘just a darts player’ despite celebrity status

By Press Association
Luke Littler says he is more than just a celebrity (Martin Rickett/PA)
Luke Littler insists he is “just a lad doing what he does best” after Nathan Aspinall called him a celebrity rather than a darts player.

Littler has transcended the sport following his explosion onto the scene at the World Championship over Christmas.

The 17-year-old has been a guest on the Jonathan Ross Show, Comic Relief and appeared on a podcast with social media stars The Sidemen.

However, that has not been a distraction as he has proved himself to be already one of the best players in the world, having won titles at the Bahrain Masters, PDC Players Championship, Belgian Open and making it back-to-back nightly Premier League wins at his Manchester homecoming on Thursday.

“Maybe look at my following, I might be classed as a celebrity,” he said. “But I’m just a lad doing what he does best.

“Am I? I don’t know. I’m just a dart player. I just get on with it, whatever comes my way.

“I just have to get on with it. Whether I say things and don’t back it up. But at the minute I’m saying things and do back it up.”

Asked what his favourite celebrity booking has been so far, he said: “Probably meeting up with The Sidemen. I’ve been watching them since the opening packs on FIFA 13 and 14.

Luke Littler is backing up his celebrity status at the oche
Luke Littler is backing up his celebrity status at the oche (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Just to chat with them and chill out when I’ve got a day off.

“It’s always good just to step away from the darting world, even if it’s just a day at home.

“At the minute everything is going well. I’ve not been planning to win anything, just let my darts do the talking.”

Littler beat his stablemate and friend Aspinall on the way to glory at the AO Arena on Thursday night.

It was Aspinall, who has been mentoring Littler on the mental side of the game, who said that Littler is more than just a darts player.

But ‘The Asp’ says Littler still has plenty to learn from those who do not claim the spotlight in the same way.

“He is a fantastic talent. What he’s done for the sport. Forget about his darts ability because it’s not about his darts,” he said.

“He’s not a darts player, he’s a celebrity. I’m a darts player, he’s a celebrity. That’s the difference.

“But what’s he doing, because he’s a celebrity, he’s projecting darts to a whole new level.

“I did a day of media on Tuesday at the BBC, BBC have never cared about darts. All of a sudden me and Luke Littler are in there for five hours doing media, they want us.

“That isn’t because of me or (Michael) Van Gerwen, that’s because of Luke Littler. So you’ve got to give credit where credit is due.

“He is helping us boys out as much as himself. But darts-wise, he’s great but he hasn’t got what we’ve got at the moment.

“He’s got to learn from us. I don’t learn from him, he learns from me.”