Hallam Hope on target as Oldham draw with Rochdale

Oldham and Rochdale shared the derby honours in a 1-1 National League draw at Boundary Park.

Hallam Hope put the Latics ahead inside six minutes, finding the net against Rochdale for the second time this season following a penetrating run from Josh Lundstram.

Rochdale levelled after 27 minutes when Sam Mather got the decisive touch at a corner directed to the near post for the ball to trickle over the line.

Both sides had chances to take three points before a near-9,000 crowd, with Oldham striker Andy Dallas unfortunate to see his well-struck effort bounce off a post.