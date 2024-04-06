Doncaster win again to damage Morecambe’s top-seven hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Doncaster win again to damage Morecambe’s top-seven hopes

By Press Association
Luke Molyneux bagged a brace (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Doncaster sealed a sixth successive victory and hurt Morecambe’s League Two play-off chances with a 3-0 win at the Mazuma Stadium.

Two goals from Luke Molyneux and a late strike from Tommy Rowe gave the visitors the points with another fine performance.

Rovers took the lead with a superb counter-attack in the 12th minute.

Goalkeeper Timothee Lo-Tutala found Hakeeb Adelakun with a quick long throw and the winger’s superb deep cross was met by Molyneux who slid the ball under Archie Mair after a great first touch.

The visitors doubled their advantage 11 minutes later from a free-kick.

Molyneux was again the scorer as he took advantage of a woeful Morecambe wall to fire the ball into the bottom right hand corner of Mair’s goal from 25 yards.

Morecambe looked to hit back towards the end of the half with Ged Garner inches away from sliding home a Jordan Slew cross.

The home side enjoyed more possession in the second half but only forced Lo-Tutala into one save from Joe Adams after 89 minutes.

With the Shrimps pushing bodies forward, Doncaster added a third when Rowe scored from close range unmarked after Max Biamou’s lay off.