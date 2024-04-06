Doncaster win again to damage Morecambe’s top-seven hopes

Doncaster sealed a sixth successive victory and hurt Morecambe’s League Two play-off chances with a 3-0 win at the Mazuma Stadium.

Two goals from Luke Molyneux and a late strike from Tommy Rowe gave the visitors the points with another fine performance.

Rovers took the lead with a superb counter-attack in the 12th minute.

Goalkeeper Timothee Lo-Tutala found Hakeeb Adelakun with a quick long throw and the winger’s superb deep cross was met by Molyneux who slid the ball under Archie Mair after a great first touch.

The visitors doubled their advantage 11 minutes later from a free-kick.

Molyneux was again the scorer as he took advantage of a woeful Morecambe wall to fire the ball into the bottom right hand corner of Mair’s goal from 25 yards.

Morecambe looked to hit back towards the end of the half with Ged Garner inches away from sliding home a Jordan Slew cross.

The home side enjoyed more possession in the second half but only forced Lo-Tutala into one save from Joe Adams after 89 minutes.

With the Shrimps pushing bodies forward, Doncaster added a third when Rowe scored from close range unmarked after Max Biamou’s lay off.