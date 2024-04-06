Fabio Carvalho scores twice as Hull return to winning ways at Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fabio Carvalho scores twice as Hull return to winning ways at Cardiff

By Press Association
Fabio Carvalho scored twice at Cardiff (Danny Lawson/PA)
Fabio Carvalho scored twice at Cardiff (Danny Lawson/PA)

Fabio Carvalho scored twice as Hull returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-1 success at Cardiff in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Tigers had gone six games without a win but two goals from Carvalho put them in control in the Welsh capital.

Cardiff briefly got themselves back into contention through Karlan Grant only to see their former striker Jaden Philogene grab a third for Hull just two minutes later and settle the result.

Victory saw Hull climb one place to ninth while Cardiff’s already faint play-off hopes are now effectively over with just one win from their last four.

These teams were separated before kick-off by just one position and two points in the league table but the difference on the pitch was considerable.

Hull had influential captain Jacob Greaves back in the heart of defence following a two-match suspension and his comeback inspired a return to form.

Cardiff had some success on the left but, as so often this season, lacked a cutting edge.

Jamilu Collins shot straight at former Cardiff keeper Ryan Allsop, Grant’s work needed a stronger touch by Joe Ralls while Josh Bowler’s burst went unfinished.

Hull were far from faultless but looked far sharper in attack with Abdulkadir Omur twice forcing saves from Ethan Horvath.

It was a corner from the second of those efforts that brought the opener when Carvalho pounced on a lax clearance to volley home on 32 minutes.

The striker barely broke his stride with the shot that went through a crowd and left the unsighted Horvath rooted to the spot.

It was a similar story 12 minutes later when Carvalho was played through on goal by a crisp Hull attack.

Three passes cut Cardiff apart as Omur and Ozan Tufan combined to tee up Carvalho for his second just before half-time.

Cardiff pressed for a way back at the start of the second half but top-scorer Perry Ng headed straight at Allsop before Grant’s solo effort.

Little appeared on when the forward gathered the ball on the edge of the box, only to turn inside Regan Slater and squeeze his shot inside Allsop’s near post.

Erol Bulut immediately threw on Aaron Ramsey and Manchester City loanee Josh Wilson-Esbrand for a second but also distracted his defender Nathaniel Phillips with instructions that gifted Hull a third.

Former Bluebird Philogene pounced on the lapse in concentration, sprinting through before smashing home past the helpless Horvath.

Omur went close to a fourth when he hit the post with a curling effort and Philogene should have doubled his tally in stoppage time but blazed over the bar when clean through on goal.