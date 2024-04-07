Fenerbahce walk off field and forfeit Turkish Super Cup final in protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fenerbahce walk off field and forfeit Turkish Super Cup final in protest

By Press Association
Fenerbahce walked off the pitch in their Turkish Super Cup final against Galatasaray (Jacob King/PA)
Fenerbahce walked off the pitch and forfeited their Super Cup final with Galatasaray in protest against the Turkish Football Federation.

The club fielded a starting line-up entirely of youth team players for the final against their arch rivals, with their first-team stars training back in Istanbul ahead of Thursday’s Europa Conference League tie at Olympiacos.

However, only one minute and 41 seconds was played at the Sanliurfa GAP Stadium when the Fenerbahce players left the field shortly after Mauro Icardi’s strike with 50 seconds on the clock.

Galatasaray celebrated wildly with their fans after victory was confirmed, while their opponents did not even acknowledge that the final took place on Sunday evening on their social media channels.

In a statement released on the club’s official website, Fenerbahce president Yildirim Ali Koc said: “Our rebellion today, our stance in the Super Cup, is not only about the date of the match or what happened in the last away match.

“It is time for a ‘reset’ for Turkish football. We are in a period when the swamp must be drained and Turkish football must rebuild itself. There’s no need to reinvent the wheel.

“I hope that the justified rebellions of our club and the actions we decided to take out of necessity will ignite the cleansing process that needs to be done.

“This is the time when impartiality, fair competition and sporting ethics must come to the fore.”

Fenerbahce previously announced their intentions to field a team of academy players for the final due to their grievances against the Turkish football governing body.

Fenerbahce players were attacked by Trabzonspor fans after their 3-2 away victory on March 17, which resulted in the Super Lig club receiving a six-match spectator ban and a fine of £74,105.

Trabzonspor appealed against the sanctions following the incident, where 12 people arrested, and were earlier this week reduced to a stadium ban of four games and £11,066 fine.

As a result, Fenerbahce held an extraordinary general meeting with their members where they agreed to request for the Super Cup final to be rearranged once again with a foreign referee, which was rejected by TFF.

The final was originally slated for December 30 last year in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but was postponed after both teams planned to wear t-shirts of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk – the original founder of Turkey – in the build-up.

The members voted for the club not to participate in the Turkish Cup for the next two seasons, unless fielding an academy line-up, while also calling for action from FIFA and UEFA against the governing body.