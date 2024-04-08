The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
Liverpool were left frustrated at Old Trafford as Manchester United rallied for a 2-2 draw (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool were left frustrated at Old Trafford as Manchester United rallied for a 2-2 draw (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United put a dent in Liverpool’s Premier League title aspirations as they recovered from a poor first half to hold Jurgen Klopp’s side in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Max Verstappen cruised to another win in the Japanese Grand Prix, while Northampton Saints advanced to the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Manchester United v Liverpool – Premier League – Old Trafford
Liverpool needed Mohamed Salah’s late penalty to salvage a draw (Martin Rickett/PA)
Brighton and Hove Albion v Arsenal – Premier League – Amex Stadium
Declan Rice celebrates Arsenal’s 3-0 win at Brighton on Saturday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Crystal Palace v Manchester City – Premier League – Selhurst Park
Kevin De Bruyne (left) celebrates his second goal and Manchester City’s fourth in their 4-1 win at Crystal Palace (Adam Davy/PA)
Rangers v Celtic – cinch Premiership – Ibrox Stadium
Rabbi Matondo scored a stoppage-time equaliser as Rangers came back to draw 3-3 with rivals Celtic (Jane Barlow/PA)
Japan F1 GP Auto Racing
Max Verstappen is doused in champagne by Carlos Sainz after winning the Japanese Grand Prix (Hiro Komae/AP)
British Swimming Championships 2024 – Day Five – London Aquatics Centre
Seventeen-year-old Olivia Newman-Baronius equalled the S14 100m butterfly world record in London, putting her in line for a Paralympic place (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Augusta Womens Amateur Golf
England’s Lottie Woad won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur golf tournament on Saturday (George Walker IV/AP)
Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United – Premier League – Molineux
Wolves players surround referee Tony Harrington after having a stoppage-time equaliser disallowed in a 2-1 home defeat to West Ham (Mike Egerton/PA)