The sporting weekend in pictures

Manchester United put a dent in Liverpool’s Premier League title aspirations as they recovered from a poor first half to hold Jurgen Klopp’s side in a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

Max Verstappen cruised to another win in the Japanese Grand Prix, while Northampton Saints advanced to the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Liverpool needed Mohamed Salah’s late penalty to salvage a draw (Martin Rickett/PA)

Declan Rice celebrates Arsenal’s 3-0 win at Brighton on Saturday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Kevin De Bruyne (left) celebrates his second goal and Manchester City’s fourth in their 4-1 win at Crystal Palace (Adam Davy/PA)

Rabbi Matondo scored a stoppage-time equaliser as Rangers came back to draw 3-3 with rivals Celtic (Jane Barlow/PA)

Max Verstappen is doused in champagne by Carlos Sainz after winning the Japanese Grand Prix (Hiro Komae/AP)

Seventeen-year-old Olivia Newman-Baronius equalled the S14 100m butterfly world record in London, putting her in line for a Paralympic place (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England’s Lottie Woad won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur golf tournament on Saturday (George Walker IV/AP)