CJ Ujah named in Great Britain relay squad for first time since drugs ban

By Press Association
CJ Ujah has made a shock return to the British 4x100m relay squad (Martin Rickett/PA)
CJ Ujah has made a shock return to the British 4x100m relay squad (Martin Rickett/PA)

CJ Ujah has been named in Great Britain’s 4x100m relay squad for next month’s World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas for the first time since returning from a 22-month drugs ban.

Ujah, now 30, tested positive for two banned substances in a test taken at the Tokyo Olympics, which led to his team being stripped of their silver medal.

Team-mate Richard Kilty, who has also been named in the eight-strong men’s squad, said at the time he would “never forgive” Ujah for forcing him to hand back his medal.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Fifteen
Great Britain’s men’s relay team were stripped of their Olympic silver medals after a positive drugs test by CJ Ujah (left)

Another member of the Tokyo squad, Reece Prescod, is also named despite quitting the relay team shortly before last year’s World Championships in Budapest, and subsequently accusing UK Athletics of “emotional blackmail” in their attempts to convince him otherwise.

Seemingly alluding to the issues relating to Ujah and Prescod, British Athletics head of sprints and relays Darren Campbell said: “They (the men’s 4x100m squad) have had their fair share of challenges in recent years.

“But I have have had my own discussions with each and every member of the squad and know they are motivated, committed and focused on working together to reach Paris.”

Ujah was cleared of deliberately taking a banned substance, but was criticised for not following established protocols when he unknowingly bought a contaminated supplement for £10 off Amazon during lockdown.