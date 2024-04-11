Late goals see Fylde past Gateshead

Gateshead saw their Vanarama National League play-off push dented with a 2-0 defeat at Fylde.

There was a stoppage mid-way through the first half when Gateshead defender Joe Cook tried to get on the end of a free-kick and slid off the pitch into the advertising boards. After receiving treatment, Cook was back on his feet, but was swiftly substituted.

Fylde, aiming to keep themselves clear of the relegation battle, threatened just before the break when a corner was not cleared and Connor Barrett’s low shot was saved by Gateshead goalkeeper Eddie Beach.

The Coasters built on a bright start to the second half when midfielder Ethan Mitchell slotted in from a corner with 15 minutes left and Jonathan Ustabasi stabbed home a late second to secure the points.