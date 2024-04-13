Dave Challinor wants Stockport to win League Two after securing promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dave Challinor wants Stockport to win League Two after securing promotion

By Press Association
Dave Challinor’s side will play in League One next season (Danny Lawson/PA)
Dave Challinor’s side will play in League One next season (Danny Lawson/PA)

Stockport boss Dave Challinor says his side will be going all out to win the League Two title after securing promotion with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Morecambe at Edgeley Park.

Last season’s play-off final losers secured elevation with three games remaining with goals from Isaac Olaofe and Fraser Horsfall earning them the three points.

Challinor said: “This was a tough game and I thought we were a bit sloppy in the first half and it was a bit frustrating.

“But we got into a winning position and got the win and we are now looking forward to Tuesday night because the aim now is to win the league.

“It’s a great feeling to win promotion and see everyone celebrate like they are, especially after the disappointment of losing at Wembley last year. I had a poster at the training ground from that game that I used as motivation for this year and that seemed to work.

“It feels great to get the promotion and it’s fully deserved for the hard work everyone at the club has put in but there is still work to do.”

Stockport enjoyed a fine start as they went ahead after just seven minutes when Olaofe volleyed home Kyle Wootton’s cross-field header from close range after a mistake from Nelson Khumbeni.

The home side dominated possession without creating too many chances until Horsfall was left unmarked at the far post to head home Antoni Sarcevic’s deep corner.

County went close to adding to their score after the break with Callum Camps forcing a smart low save from Archie Mair and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans seeing a shot from the edge of the box deflected wide by Yann Songo’o.

Morecambe looked sharper towards the end of the game but failed to test Ben Hinchliffe’s goal as the home side earned their passage into League One.

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan, who saw his side deducted three points this week after a breach of league rules, said Stockport fully deserved the win.

He said: “We never turned up in the first half today and I was really disappointed with that. I thought we showed a bit more character and belief after the break but it was never enough to get us back in the game.

“Their second goal was a killer for us as it came four minutes into injury time and we have enough experience in the side to avoid that sort of thing happening.

“If we had held on and just been one down we could have had a go in the second half but that was a massive blow for us and we can’t concede goals like that.”