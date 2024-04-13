David Artell insists their will be no let up in Grimsby’s survival battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

David Artell insists their will be no let up in Grimsby’s survival battle

By Press Association
David Artell (PA)
David Artell (PA)

David Artell insisted there will be no let up from Grimsby’s players in their remaining three games although they need just a point to guarantee League Two football next term after a resounding win at Crewe.

Goals from Toby Mullarkey before the break and Curtis Thompson and Denver Hume in the second half emphasised the Mariners’ dominance at Artell’s former club and lifted them six points clear of second-bottom Sutton.

But Artell stressed: “We’re not safe yet and we’ve still got three big games left. We know what we need to do. It’s not done yet and we will have to perform like that again. We need another point to be mathematically safe, but we will go into the game on Tuesday against Colchester to win.

“We were outstanding today and our recent form had suggested we could tonk someone. That performance has been in us for a while. Our ball retention and our shape on the ball was very good and I don’t think Crewe really got into our half until later in the game.

“We had 21 shots on goal because we created so much more which is down to the work we have been doing over a number of weeks. We’ve got to make sure we perform like this on a regular basis and strive for consistency.

“We will have a big summer ahead and there’s some ability in this group that we will need to get more from.”

Crewe’s form has dipped badly in the run-un with five defeats in their last 10 games damaging their hopes.

Manager Lee Bell said: “We’ve got to get back to doing what we’ve done for 99 per cent of the season. We’ve got to show a lot more desire than we did today. We were dominated from start to finish and I think we only had five minutes in the second half when we played, but it was too late in the day.

“I’m going to have to find out the reasons why, but it is clear the boys are struggling at the moment.

“Unfortunately, Tom has overstretched his hamstring, but Max comes to us with some experience which is really good. He’s a good goalkeeper who has played plenty of football this year.”