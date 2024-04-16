Bolton need ‘miracle’ for automatic promotion after Shrewsbury draw – Ian Evatt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bolton need ‘miracle’ for automatic promotion after Shrewsbury draw – Ian Evatt

By Press Association
Ian Evatt’s Bolton twice hit back to earn a point (Tim Markland/PA)
Ian Evatt believes Bolton need a “miracle” to gain automatic promotion after being held to a 2-2 Sky Bet League One draw by lowly Shrewsbury.

Wanderers twice came from behind to earn a point thanks to Paris Maghoma’s 71st-minute equaliser.

However, the Trotters are three points behind second-placed Derby with both sides having two games left but with the Rams boasting a superior goal difference.

“It is not over,” sighed Evatt. “But it is five football matches in our eyes now.

“If a miracle happens then so be it. But it is five matches to win and this team is more than capable of that.

“If we can do it at Wembley (in the play-offs), people will enjoy themselves. The time to analyse what has happened and gone wrong isn’t now.

“For now we just focus on winning five more games. It is possible (to gain automatic promotion) but we have to be realistic.

“Derby have a fantastic chance of sealing the deal on Saturday.

“Our general performance was good but we conceded sloppy goals at one end and didn’t take our chances at the other.

“There is frustration and disappointment for a number of reasons. It is a game we should have won.

“But we have said that too many times where we have lost key personnel which makes a difference.”

Shrewsbury are still not safe from relegation but shrugged off their worries to cause Wanderers problems, particularly in the first half.

Dan Udoh fired Town in front after 21 minutes, only for veteran striker Cameron Jerome’s first goal for Bolton to level four minutes from half-time.

Jordan Shipley restored Town’s lead with a stunning low left-footed drive two minutes later.

Ex-Shrewsbury loanee Nat Ogbeta missed a great chance to equalise early in the second half before Maghoma eventually saved face for the home side.

“Although we were ahead twice, it would be a bit greedy to not be pleased with the point,” said Town manager Paul Hurst.

“I am delighted with the players’ commitment to what we asked them to do.

“We knew we would have long spells without the ball. Bolton are an excellent team in possession and cause you lots of problems.

“The way we set up is one thing but the players have to carry that out.

“At the same time, certainly first half, we also carried a threat and caused them problems and caused anxiety within the stadium which is again what we spoke about.

“A point is a great result but we want to try and go to Charlton and see if we can take care of our business then it is over.

“If we don’t get something, we still don’t know our fate.”